Transformers Earth Wars ? Titans Trypticon and Metroplex Revealed!



The folks over at Space Ape have MAJOR news for players, the reveal of two long-awaited characters, Trypticon and Metroplex! They’ve sent us images of the rival titans for you to checkout after the jump! As for details on how these two will work, we’re not entirely sure, but they will no doubt turn the meta and rules on their heads. You can check out their weekly Twitch streams every Thursday



The post







Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



