Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia Official Promotional Video
Takara Tomy YouTube Channel
*has uploaded a new*Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia Official Promotional Video for your viewing pleasure. The video features a Takara Tomy employee (the designer, maybe?) showing off Blackarachnia in robot mode. We can see how the articulation on the legs works, so that she can even sit down crossing her legs. The video also shows the original Blackarachnia toy (known as Black Widow in Japan) mentioning how they really worked trying to bring the anime/cartoon look of her. We can also see Blackarachnia’s size compared next to Masterpiece Megatron and Optimus Primal. We are sure, Blackarachnia fans will » Continue Reading.
