Transformers Studio Series: Autobot Drift With Dinobots Out at Malaysian Retail
TFW2005 member fathi_haziq reports the arrival of Studio Series Drift with Dinobot ‘Tops, Dinobot Pterry & Dinobot Sharp T*to the Mid Valley Megamall Toys R Us location, which is great news for our fellow Transformers collectors in Malaysia. Remember to share your sightings intel on the 2005 boards!
