Transformers Studio Series: Autobot Drift With Dinobots Out at Malaysian Retail



TFW2005 member fathi_haziq reports the arrival of Studio Series Drift with Dinobot ‘Tops, Dinobot Pterry & Dinobot Sharp T*to the Mid Valley Megamall Toys R Us location, which is great news for our fellow Transformers collectors in Malaysia. Remember to share your sightings intel on the 2005 boards!



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



