After sharing the great news that issues #3 & #4 of the new Transformers series have sold out, IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz reveals panels from issue #6: Oh, #Transformers
fans… with the news that our first arc has been so amazingly received, don’t think we’re gonna just coast forward. @Brian_Ruckley
and his team have big plans… big SURPRISES… in store! Like #Megatron
says in this issue #6 sneak peek, we won’t stand still! Full credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, » Continue Reading.
