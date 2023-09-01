evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 3,731

Re: Top 10 Versions of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod 10 - I picked this up back when it was out, a rare instance of me buying a TF during the post BW break, meh I liked it enough

9 - ya sure

8 - never handled it

7 - Hahaha, I bought this guy too, what can I say at least it was a "different take" - and his big ol' sh*t kickin boots were pretty fun

6 - was THIS close to buying the (Lockdown?) retool, but ended up getting the SS version instead, thank goodness - a fun little mold, some clearances a bit tight (I'd use the instructions here)

5 - the Comemmorative is my jam here, got the lil targetmaster & everything (too bad I sheared one of the thigh stickers off like an idiot) - he was my cake-topper stand-in at my wedding!

4 - barf, I bought into the hype and I pretty much regret it, he's been fully replaced by now - at least the inner bot was my CHUG HR stand-in for a short bit

3 - never handled it

2 - THERE HE IS, my dude

1 - of course I have this, and it's fine I guess - I like the SS86 better though? mine had the whole thing where the trailer clamshell wouldn't stay closed, bad vibes



Surprising that Takara Legends didn't place - huh

