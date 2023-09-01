Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:02 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,524
Top 10 Versions of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod
After a couple years and several fan requests, here are the results for top 10 versions of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod. I won't lie, I avoided this topic a very long time as I really don't dig many versions of the character (in fact, I only like one version and it isn't G1), and I knew a very popular iteration of the character would garner lots of support, despite my feelings to the contrary. This list pained me a bit lol.
https://youtu.be/bfG6TxFZBj0
Old Today, 04:16 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 933
Re: Top 10 Versions of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod
Lost light IDW
Old Today, 05:01 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,731
Re: Top 10 Versions of Rodimus Prime/Hot Rod
10 - I picked this up back when it was out, a rare instance of me buying a TF during the post BW break, meh I liked it enough
9 - ya sure
8 - never handled it
7 - Hahaha, I bought this guy too, what can I say at least it was a "different take" - and his big ol' sh*t kickin boots were pretty fun
6 - was THIS close to buying the (Lockdown?) retool, but ended up getting the SS version instead, thank goodness - a fun little mold, some clearances a bit tight (I'd use the instructions here)
5 - the Comemmorative is my jam here, got the lil targetmaster & everything (too bad I sheared one of the thigh stickers off like an idiot) - he was my cake-topper stand-in at my wedding!
4 - barf, I bought into the hype and I pretty much regret it, he's been fully replaced by now - at least the inner bot was my CHUG HR stand-in for a short bit
3 - never handled it
2 - THERE HE IS, my dude
1 - of course I have this, and it's fine I guess - I like the SS86 better though? mine had the whole thing where the trailer clamshell wouldn't stay closed, bad vibes

Surprising that Takara Legends didn't place - huh
