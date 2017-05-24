Care of andre_mie on Instagram
, we have learned that the vehicles used for Drift and Hound in Transformers The Last Knight are now on display at the Mercedes Benz Museum in*Stuttgart, Germany. Fans in the region can check out these vehicles which are doubtless going to be showcased looking cool and doing some crazy stunts that only Michael Bay can dream up in this summer’s new live action movie. Drift in particular is a very sharp looking Mercedes V8, and will doubtless look awesome in person.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Drift and Hound Vehicles on Display in Germany
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...