Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,702

Transformers the Unicron Trilogy DVD Box set in Australia



Armada. Energon. Cybertron. These three shows defined Transformers in the first half of the 2000s. Starting out innocently enough in Transformers Armada with a scavenger hunt for power-boosting miniature Transformers, these shows expanded in scope to become an epic saga chronicling a full-on war against Unicron, and following his demise, the struggle to save the universe from a grand black hole that opened in the wake of his destruction that led to the first ever on-screen debut of his ancient rival, Primus, creator of the Transformers. Care of our friends over at



The post







More... Armada. Energon. Cybertron. These three shows defined Transformers in the first half of the 2000s. Starting out innocently enough in Transformers Armada with a scavenger hunt for power-boosting miniature Transformers, these shows expanded in scope to become an epic saga chronicling a full-on war against Unicron, and following his demise, the struggle to save the universe from a grand black hole that opened in the wake of his destruction that led to the first ever on-screen debut of his ancient rival, Primus, creator of the Transformers. Care of our friends over at Ozformers , we have learned that Australian retailer » Continue Reading. The post Transformers the Unicron Trilogy DVD Box set in Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________