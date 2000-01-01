Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Dry transfer/rub insignias
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 04:39 PM
#
1
MikeWade23
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2021
Location: Montréal, Qc
Posts: 6
Dry transfer/rub insignias
Hello everyone,
Anyone know a good website to buy transformers dry transfer/rub insignias for 3rd party figures?
Thanks!
MikeWade23
View Public Profile
Send a private message to MikeWade23
Find More Posts by MikeWade23
Today, 04:58 PM
#
2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,476
Re: Dry transfer/rub insignias
Quote:
Originally Posted by
MikeWade23
Hello everyone,
Anyone know a good website to buy transformers dry transfer/rub insignias for 3rd party figures?
Thanks!
Toyhax but they have to be cut comes In 4 packs autobots/decepticons
alternatorfan
View Public Profile
Send a private message to alternatorfan
Find More Posts by alternatorfan
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Hasbro Transformers Deluxe Scorponok complete + Deluxe sea Attack Ravage good
Hasbro Transformers Lot of 19 Action Figures Good condition used
Hasbro Transformers lot of 8 action figures used parts/repair AS-IS
SilverLit Robo Vikings Kombat: Twin Pack rare ycgo
My Little Pony crossover Lot TRANSFORMERS, POWER RANGERS & GHOSTBUSTERS NEW
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:33 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.