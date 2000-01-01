Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:39 PM   #1
MikeWade23
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2021
Location: Montréal, Qc
Posts: 6
Dry transfer/rub insignias
Hello everyone,

Anyone know a good website to buy transformers dry transfer/rub insignias for 3rd party figures?

Thanks!
Today, 04:58 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,476
Re: Dry transfer/rub insignias
Toyhax but they have to be cut comes In 4 packs autobots/decepticons
