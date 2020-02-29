|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #5 Malkova Variant Cover Art Process
Transformers: Galaxies issue #5 news
continues rolling in hot, with IDW artist Anna Malkova sharing
her cover art process: It’s an insanely hilarious book from an incredible team – don’t miss out on that! I had a pleasure of doing a variant cover for it some time ago, so here are the sketches of what might’ve been and a final Creator credits
: Kate Leth (Author) Cohen Edenfield (Author) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist, Cover Artist) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Anna Malkova (Cover Artist) Josh Perez (Colorist) Party on with Cliffjumper, then sound off on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
