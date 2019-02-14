|
Siege Springer, Thundercracker, Red Alert and Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Images
New images are dropping ahead of Toyfair this weekend. Courtesy of Brickseek, we have our first look at Voyager Springer
and Thundercracker*
*and new images of the previously revealed*Deluxe Red Alert
and Leader Class “Galaxy Upgrade” Optimus Prime
. Only one image of each are shown thus far. Specifically, Springer is only shown here in helicopter mode. Check out the images after the jump and stay tuned for more reveals during our Toyfair coverage this weekend!
