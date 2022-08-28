We have some good updates for fellow UK collectors. We can report that the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe & Wave 17 Voyager And Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe & Velocitron Leader Class are out in UK retail. Studio Series Bumblebee Movie SS-84 Ironhide and SS-85 Arcee and Legacy Elita-1 and Wild Rider were spotted at Smyths stores by 2005 Boards member renkencen and Blitz. To top it all, the new Studio Series Voyager SS-90 AOE Galvatron and Legacy Velocitron Leader RID Scourge were found too. As an extra bonus, the missing SS 86-16 Arcee from Studio Series Wave 17 Deluxe » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe & Wave 17 Voyager And Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe & Velocitron Leader Class Out In The UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...