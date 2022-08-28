Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe & Wave 17 Voyager And Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,845
Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe & Wave 17 Voyager And Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe


We have some good updates for fellow UK collectors. We can report that the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe &#38; Wave 17 Voyager And Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe &#38; Velocitron Leader Class are out in UK retail. Studio Series Bumblebee Movie SS-84 Ironhide and SS-85 Arcee and Legacy Elita-1 and Wild Rider were spotted at Smyths stores by 2005 Boards member renkencen and Blitz. To top it all, the new Studio Series Voyager SS-90 AOE Galvatron and Legacy Velocitron Leader RID Scourge were found too. As an extra bonus, the missing SS 86-16 Arcee from Studio Series Wave 17 Deluxe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Deluxe & Wave 17 Voyager And Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe & Velocitron Leader Class Out In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.