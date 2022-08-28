Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? August Week 4


August is ending with just a few news sightings over the globe. This time new Studio Series toys show up in Australia, more Beast War Reissues in Mexico and new Legacy toys in Philippines. Studio Series Wave 17 Voyager In Australia ?*2005 Boards members*Thalyn found SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker at*EBGames Morayfield. Vintage Beast Wars Tigatron Reissue In Mexico ?*2005 Boards veteran*Napjr*found the new* Tigatron reissue at Walmart Revolucion Guadalajara. Legacy Wave 2 Core &#038; Deluxe In Philippines ?*Legacy Core G2 Megatron and Optimus Prime and Deluxe Elita-1 were found by Kotori Sonoda at* Toys”R”Us Glorietta. Happy hunting, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? August Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



