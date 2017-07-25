|
Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers 6-Pack Found In Chile
TRANSFORMERSCHILE.CL
*Facebook group member Darío Lucas Andrade let us know that the*Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changers 6-Pack Has been Found In Chile. The*boxset which includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound, Barricade, Megatron and Grimlock,*was*found at Santiago Centro, París Mall in Bandera con Agustinas for 59990 Pesos which is roughly 92 dollars. This is the first sighting of this set in Latin America. Happy hunting for all Chilean fans! Keep posting your sightings at our 2005 Boards!
