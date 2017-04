down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,655

Transformers Combiner Force Deluxe Wave 2 Release At Retail



Wave 2 consists of:



Blurr

Soundwave

Skywarp

Windblade



Thanks to multiple board members for letting us know Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Deluxe (or Warrior) Class Wave 2 has been released at retail. They have been spotted at multiple Toys R Us locations across Canada.

Wave 2 consists of:

Blurr
Soundwave
Skywarp
Windblade

Have you found these yet? Let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sightings Thread.

