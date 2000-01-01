down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,118

Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail Matt McNally for letting us know that Wave 3 Deluxe have been found at EB Games. These figures were found at an EB Games in Vaughn Mills.



Wave 3 includes:



Refraktor (Reflector)

Brunt

Red Alert



Have you found these yet? Still looking? Then check out the Canadian Transformers Sightings Thread!