Today, 03:16 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,118
Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
Thanks to Matt McNally for letting us know that Wave 3 Deluxe have been found at EB Games. These figures were found at an EB Games in Vaughn Mills.

Wave 3 includes:

Refraktor (Reflector)
Brunt
Red Alert

Have you found these yet? Still looking? Then check out the Canadian Transformers Sightings Thread!
down_shift is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 03:19 PM   #2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,084
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
I wonder how many Refraktors each store has...
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 03:24 PM   #3
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,118
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
I wonder how many Refraktors each store has...
They are packed two per case.
down_shift is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 03:25 PM   #4
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,084
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
So maybe not enough to complete a Reflector...
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 04:08 PM   #5
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,982
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by down_shift View Post
They are packed two per case.
That is unbelievable bullshit. Look, I am so excited for brunt, but motherfucker is gonna shelfwarm quickly. He could easily have been shortpacked
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

