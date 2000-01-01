Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:16 PM
#
1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,118
Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
Thanks to
Matt McNally
for letting us know that Wave 3 Deluxe have been found at EB Games. These figures were found at an EB Games in Vaughn Mills.
Wave 3 includes:
Refraktor (Reflector)
Brunt
Red Alert
Have you found these yet? Still looking? Then check out the
Canadian Transformers Sightings Thread!
down_shift
Today, 03:19 PM
#
2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,084
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
I wonder how many Refraktors each store has...
Pascal
Today, 03:24 PM
#
3
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,118
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Pascal
I wonder how many Refraktors each store has...
They are packed two per case.
down_shift
Today, 03:25 PM
#
4
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,084
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
So maybe not enough to complete a Reflector...
Pascal
Today, 04:08 PM
#
5
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,982
Re: Transformers Siege Wave 3 Deluxe Released at Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
down_shift
They are packed two per case.
That is unbelievable bullshit. Look, I am so excited for brunt, but motherfucker is gonna shelfwarm quickly. He could easily have been shortpacked
RNSrobot
