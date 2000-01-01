Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Flame Toys Model Kits Released at Retail
Thanks to Gunslinger for letting us know that they found the Flame Toys Thundercracker and Bumblebee model kits at an EB Games in Quebec. (Place Rosemère)

The kits retail for around $62 plus taxes.

Happy Hunting! (and building!)
