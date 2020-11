Dr Wu DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime)

Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the gray prototype of their DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime)*via their* Weibo account . Dr Wu's Extreme Warfare line brings us a very small scale, even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures and it goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with War For Cybertron base modes. According to* Dr Wu Weibo post *Prime Commander stands only 6 cm tall in robot mode and it comes with his trailer and gun. While tiny, this figure still keeps a very G1 cartoon accurate design in both mode with a good range of