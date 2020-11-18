Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dr Wu DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime)


Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the gray prototype of their DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime)*via their*Weibo account. Dr Wus Extreme Warfare line brings us a very small scale, even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures and it goes really well with Titan Class figures, or even with War For Cybertron base modes. According to*Dr Wu Weibo post*Prime Commander stands only 6 cm tall in robot mode and it comes with his trailer and gun. While tiny, this figure still keeps a very G1 cartoon accurate design in both mode with a good range of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-E04 Prime Commander (G1 Optimus Prime) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



