Mark Ryan to attend TFNation 2017
TFNation have announced their latest guest for their 2017 show. Joining the guest lineup is*Mark Ryan, who you may know from the live action Transformers Movies! An actor and voice actor with a wide and varied career including some roles on stage in theatre, Mark is known to Transformers fans as the voice of many of the Movie series characters, including Jetfire in Transformers Revenge of the Fallen, Bumblebee at the end of Transformers (2007), and saving the best for last, Lockdown in Transformers Age of Extinction. That is not all, though, as he also works with the actors during » Continue Reading.
