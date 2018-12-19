|
Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade New Design Announced
Flame Toys have just tweeted
*the new design of her*Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade.* They showed a new colored sketch which is pretty different to the original design sketch
and the first gray prototype
they showed some time ago. Flame Toys have revealed a not so stylized design which is closer to the original Windblade as we saw her in the IDW comics. They also announced that a prototype is on the works. Click on the bar to see the new image and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
