Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Takara Tomy Mall Transformers Exclusives: Earthrise Skywarp & Thundercracker, Dou


Takara Tomy Mall website have updated listings and pre-orders for their next Transformers exclusive items:*Earthrise Skywarp &#38; Thundercracker, Doublecrosser and Siege Ratchet. While these items are exclusive to Takara Tomy Mall, it’s highly probable that other online retailers will carry them, giving collectors another alternative to grab these molds. Read on for details: Earthrise ER-EX 15 Doublecrosser – Release date: January 2021,*?880 ($8.38) Earthrise ER-EX16 Skywarp &#38; Thundercracker (2-pack) –*Release date: January 2021, ?9,900 ($94.24) Siege SG-EX Ratchet –*Release date: January 2021, ?3,300 ($31.41) As usual these days, there are no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Takara Tomy Mall Transformers Exclusives: Earthrise Skywarp & Thundercracker, Doublecrosser And Siege Ratchet appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



