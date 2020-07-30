Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:53 AM
Super_Megatron
Netflix Transformers War for Cybertron Part 1: Siege Now Online


It’s here! The latest animated incarnation of Transformers is now available for fans to enjoy on Netflix! Check it out by clicking here: Transformers War for Cybertron Siege on Netflix This gritty new take on Transformers is touted as the origin story for the Transformers universe. This series takes is based on last year’s Siege toyline and focuses on the last days of the war for Cybertron. Be sure to check it out and share your spoiler free thoughts on the TFW2005 boards.

