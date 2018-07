Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,623

Hasbro have officially released details and images for their upcoming Transformers Trading Card Game, produced by Wizards of the Coast (makers of Magic: The Gathering). Read on to check out booster packs and full details of the game! TRANSFORMERS TRADING CARDGAME IS MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE TRANSFORMERS TCG from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to Launch Later in 2018; Fans to Get Sneak Peek with Convention Edition Item at San Diego Comic-Con and Gen Con PAWTUCKET, RI AND RENTON, WA–JULY 10, 2018 –



The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

