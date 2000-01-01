Today, 12:02 PM #1 Oasis Panel Queen Join Date: May 2007 Location: Imported from Detroit Posts: 1,274 The panels! The pageantry! The...pink...hair? Really?



Not just saying that....





As your Panel Queen, I'd like to remind you that we always need volunteers to guard the door - I like to call them "Viceroys" - and people to watch the silent auction.



Viceroys...last year I offered glow-in-the-dark tiaras and scepters and there were a few takers. They looked amazing. This time around...well.....I'm making a trip to the dollar store and we'll see what happens.



If you're into volunteering and like the idea of wielding the power of determining who can come into my domain and who can't, please visit this page and ask to be in the panel room!



https://www.tfcon.ca/contact/volunteers



Looking forward to seeing you there,



HRH Oasis I, Panel Queen We have the best panels!Not just saying that....As your Panel Queen, I'd like to remind you that we always need volunteers to guard the door - I like to call them "Viceroys" - and people to watch the silent auction.Viceroys...last year I offered glow-in-the-dark tiaras and scepters and there were a few takers. They looked amazing. This time around...well.....I'm making a trip to the dollar store and we'll see what happens.If you're into volunteering and like the idea of wielding the power of determining who can come into my domain and who can't, please visit this page and ask to be in the panel room!Looking forward to seeing you there,HRH Oasis I, Panel Queen __________________

I'm holding on to what I haven't got.... Today, 12:05 PM #2 Oasis Panel Queen Join Date: May 2007 Location: Imported from Detroit Posts: 1,274 Re: The panels! The pageantry! The...pink...hair? Really? I'd like to add that this year there are WTF (as in "what's that for?") GIFTS for our guests, and there's nothing better than a Viceroy willing to present these to make the panel room all the more regal. __________________

I'm holding on to what I haven't got....

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

