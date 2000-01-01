We have the best panels!
Not just saying that....
As your Panel Queen, I'd like to remind you that we always need volunteers to guard the door - I like to call them "Viceroys" - and people to watch the silent auction.
Viceroys...last year I offered glow-in-the-dark tiaras and scepters and there were a few takers. They looked amazing. This time around...well.....I'm making a trip to the dollar store and we'll see what happens.
If you're into volunteering and like the idea of wielding the power of determining who can come into my domain and who can't, please visit this page and ask to be in the panel room!
https://www.tfcon.ca/contact/volunteers
Looking forward to seeing you there,
HRH Oasis I, Panel Queen