Today, 12:02 PM
Oasis
Panel Queen
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Imported from Detroit
Posts: 1,274
The panels! The pageantry! The...pink...hair? Really?
We have the best panels!

Not just saying that....


As your Panel Queen, I'd like to remind you that we always need volunteers to guard the door - I like to call them "Viceroys" - and people to watch the silent auction.

Viceroys...last year I offered glow-in-the-dark tiaras and scepters and there were a few takers. They looked amazing. This time around...well.....I'm making a trip to the dollar store and we'll see what happens.

If you're into volunteering and like the idea of wielding the power of determining who can come into my domain and who can't, please visit this page and ask to be in the panel room!

https://www.tfcon.ca/contact/volunteers

Looking forward to seeing you there,

HRH Oasis I, Panel Queen
I'm holding on to what I haven't got....
Re: The panels! The pageantry! The...pink...hair? Really?
I'd like to add that this year there are WTF (as in "what's that for?") GIFTS for our guests, and there's nothing better than a Viceroy willing to present these to make the panel room all the more regal.
I'm holding on to what I haven't got....
