Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 2 Found At Walmart
Thanks to 2005 Boards user*megatronix1002 for sharing with us that*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 2 Were Found At Walmart. Voyager Hound and Megatron were found at Walmart in Powal, California. We hope the figures will hit other retails soon. Happy hunting for all California fans. Keep sharing your sightings at the 2005 Boards!
