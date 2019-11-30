|
MP-49 Black Convoy New Info and Possible First Look
Last week
, our sponsors added listings that revealed a new Masterpiece Black Convoy was incoming. Snakas
has revealed some additional information on the listing as well as provided a low-res possible first look. As most fans surmised, this continues to appear to be a repaint of the recently released MP-44. A full reveal and confirmation on this is expected next week. Additional information confirmed on this figures release is that it will not come with a trailer and it will set you back 28,000 yen. Continue your speculation and join the chat on the 2005 boards!
