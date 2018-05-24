|
Takara Tomy Street Fighter II x Transformers Figures Packaging Images
Shoryuken and roll out! Takara Tomy had announced one of their most original crossover lines: The*Takara Tomy Mall exclusive Street Fighter II vs Transformers sets. Via an update from our sponsor*Robotkingdom on Facebook
, we have images of the packaging of these 2-packs:*Ken (Titans Return Hot Rod) vs. Chun Li (Generations Arcee) and Ryu (Titans Return Optimus Prime) vs. Vega / M. Bison (Titans Return Megatron). The packaging is very nice window box, where you can see the toys in robot mode homaging the Street Fighter characters’ special moves. Great for fans of both franchises. The sets may start shipping » Continue Reading.
