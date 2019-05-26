|
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Deluxe Wave 3 Found At US Retail
And we have some great news for Siege collectors. 2005 Boards member*DeceptiTom*is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Deluxe Wave 3 has been found at the US Retail. Siege Refraktor (Reflector), Red Alert and Brunt were spotted at Meijer in*Dayton, Ohio. Time to* dash to your local Meijer to try to grab these figures for your collections! Happy hunting!
