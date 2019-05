Yokohama Doll Museum Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition

The Yokohama Doll Museum in Japan had announced a special* Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition *this year, and thanks to Autobase Aichi on Facebook we can share for you a nice gallery of this impressive event. The exhibition features a nice selection of toys and displays, as well as art and merchandising for all visitors and fans. We can see toys from G1, Beast Wars, the movies and the new Cyberverse cartoon. Some displays recreate the transformation sequence of the characters using the same toy in different positions. One of the show off the upcoming Siege Commander Class Jetfire in all