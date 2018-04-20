Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:56 PM
mcmus
Canadian TRU finds a buyer
according to this Toronto Star article.

https://www.thestar.com/business/201...-holdings.html
Collectingtoys
Re: Canadian TRU finds a buyer
Yes, pulled from Bloomberg and updated this morning. Fairfax Financial, same firm that rescued BlackBerry a few years ago, that investment so far has paid off I believe based on current share prices even though BlackBerry today looks nothing like it did during it’s glory days.

Hoping Prem Watsa, the deal maker behind Fairfax leaves Toys R Us Canada running as is especially with the many 25% to 30% off Transformers sales that come every couple of months. Just as important, don’t want to see anyone lose their jobs.
