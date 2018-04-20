Collectingtoys Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2016 Location: Toronto Posts: 72

Re: Canadian TRU finds a buyer Yes, pulled from Bloomberg and updated this morning. Fairfax Financial, same firm that rescued BlackBerry a few years ago, that investment so far has paid off I believe based on current share prices even though BlackBerry today looks nothing like it did during it’s glory days.



Hoping Prem Watsa, the deal maker behind Fairfax leaves Toys R Us Canada running as is especially with the many 25% to 30% off Transformers sales that come every couple of months. Just as important, don’t want to see anyone lose their jobs.

