Wave 3 Deluxe Assortment Discussion
So, I know that everyone is still trying to find Wave 2 but I like to look ahead, specifically to Wave 3.
According to some pages on Facebook, it appears (unless I'm wrong) that the Wave 3 assortment for Deluxes appears to be the following:
Cutthroat
Blot
Sinnertwin
Jazz
For those keeping score, that's 3/5 of Abominus and a very random Jazz figure.
How accurate is this, and does this mean that Wave 3 is going to be a love/hate relationship? It just seems kind of odd that the case would have 4 types of figures rather than the 5 that we've seen so far.. also, I wonder what the assortment will be.