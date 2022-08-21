Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? August Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,811
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? August Week 3


Third week of August brings us some interesting new Transformers sightings around the globe. The complete Velocitron line has showed up in Australia, new Beast Wars reissues have been spotted in Mexico, official Transformers merchandise in New Zealand, Russia gets some missing Kingdom waves and Jada Toys die-cast vehicles, and the latest Studio Series waves and H.I.S.S. Tank Megatron hit shelves in Singapore. Legacy Velocitron Deluxe, Voyager &#038; Leader In Australia ?*2005 Boards members*gollum6974 and*Thalyn*found Velocitron*Burn Out, Blur, Road Hauler, Road Rocket, Override and RID Scourge at KMart (exclusive to this store). <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/mexico-transformers-sightings.155090/page-17#post-20542046">Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang Reissue In &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? August Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.