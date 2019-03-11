|
Transformers Plushes Found At Dave and Busters
2005 Boards member*Galvatron1998 ig giving us the head up that some new*Transformers Plushes have been Found At Dave and Busters in the US. These cute “chibi” style Transformers plushes were spotted at a crane game at a Dave and Busters restaurant.*Galvatron1998*was lucky to grab the four characters available:*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and Grimlock. These plushes are different from the ones spotted in Australia
some moths ago. Other 2005 Boards members let us know that they have found these plushes at cinemas and other locations, so you may try to look for them in stores to buy them directly. Check » Continue Reading.
