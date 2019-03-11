Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Plushes Found At Dave and Busters
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,335
Transformers Plushes Found At Dave and Busters
2005 Boards member*Galvatron1998 ig giving us the head up that some new*Transformers Plushes have been Found At Dave and Busters in the US. These cute “chibi” style Transformers plushes were spotted at a crane game at a Dave and Busters restaurant.*Galvatron1998*was lucky to grab the four characters available:*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and Grimlock. These plushes are different from the ones spotted in Australia some moths ago. Other 2005 Boards members let us know that they have found these plushes at cinemas and other locations, so you may try to look for them in stores to buy them directly. Check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Plushes Found At Dave and Busters appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Leader Class Ultra Magnus And Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Dinobot Slag New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Dinobot Grimlock New Sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Dinobot Sludge New Not Sealed
Transformers
Transformers lots
Transformers
G1 Transformers RATBAT Complete Cassette Tape
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:51 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.