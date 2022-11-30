Via artist ArtCup have shared a nice set of Transformers EarhSpark concept art images via his ArtStation accout.
We have some really interesting and complete concept art sheets of Thrash, Twitch, Elita-1 and Megatron which even show some real-life references for deco and design. We also have concept art for what seems to be an early Mo Malto design and several background images. See the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
