*have uploaded some new official in-hand images of the new Premium Finish*PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron). We have a closer look at PF WFC-02 Megatron figure which is a special redeco of the War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron in a special cartoon-accurate deco. We can see some differences compared to the first stock images we had seen.
See all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
