Old Today, 08:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,487
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron) New Official In-Han


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some new official in-hand images of the new Premium Finish*PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron). We have a closer look at PF WFC-02 Megatron figure which is a special redeco of the War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron in a special cartoon-accurate deco. We can see some differences compared to the first stock images we had seen. See all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron) New Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 08:39 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 854
Re: Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron (War For Cybertron) New Official In
looks terrible
