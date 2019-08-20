|
HasLab Unicron ? Planet Mode Promotional Video
Haslab Unicron Crowdfunding webpage
has uploaded a new Planet Mode Promotional Video of the Chaos-bringer. Once again, Hasbro’s global design manager John Warden presents for us a closer look at Unicron, this time showing off his detailed and massive planet mode. We can see all the highly detailed sculpted details all over the planet and the planet ring. The “chewing planet” gimmick is also shown. We are sure you will love the amazing sculpt on this mode. Check out the video here
*and a full gallery of screencaps after the jump. Don’t forget that Unicron needs to reach the » Continue Reading.
The post HasLab Unicron – Planet Mode Promotional Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.