Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Anyone know if MP-44 is set to release on time or not? Or is that never released?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:32 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 106
Anyone know if MP-44 is set to release on time or not? Or is that never released?
Hi all. I was wondering if anyone had heard anything about whether MP-44's release is on time or not? Or is that never released? lol


Thanks!


DM
Darkmatter is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
iGear - IG-C02 - Con Air Raptor Squadron - Sky-Wind ( Skywarp )
Transformers
Fanstoys Tesla FT-09 Perceptor Transformers Masterpiece
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hoist NISB Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 NISB Grapple Vintage 1985
Transformers
transformers lot over 50 newer figures
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Walmart Exclusive Hasbro Universe MISB
Transformers
transformer lot g1,masterpeice over 148 figures,6 combiners complete all mint

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.