Hasbro to Phase Out Plastic from New Toy and Game Packaging Starting 2020

An announcement via Hasbro.com let us learn an important decision for Hasbro's products packaging in the near future. Brian Goldner, Hasbro's Chairman and CEO states: "Removing plastic from our packaging is the latest advancement in our more than decade-long journey to create a more sustainable future for our business and our world" According to the extra information from the article, beginning in 2020, Hasbro plans to begin phasing out plastic from new product packaging (all their brands, not only Transformers). These plans will include plastic elements like polybags, elastic bands, shrink wrap, window sheets and blister packs.