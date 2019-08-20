Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro to Phase Out Plastic from New Toy and Game Packaging Starting 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,285
Hasbro to Phase Out Plastic from New Toy and Game Packaging Starting 2020


An announcement via Hasbro.com let us learn an important decision for Hasbro’s products packaging in the near future. Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s Chairman and CEO states: Removing plastic from our packaging is the latest advancement in our more than decade-long journey to create a more sustainable future for our business and our world According to the extra information from the article, beginning in 2020, Hasbro plans to begin phasing out plastic from new product packaging (all their brands, not only Transformers). These plans will include plastic elements like polybags, elastic bands, shrink wrap, window sheets and blister packs. The goal &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro to Phase Out Plastic from New Toy and Game Packaging Starting 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:48 PM   #2
Corvicron
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Burnaby
Posts: 362
Re: Hasbro to Phase Out Plastic from New Toy and Game Packaging Starting 2020
All transformers to be Diecast from now on!
__________________
Looking for:
KO classics G2 Sideswipe (or any info on how to get one)
Sales Thread
Corvicron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
iGear - IG-C02 - Con Air Raptor Squadron - Sky-Wind ( Skywarp )
Transformers
Fanstoys Tesla FT-09 Perceptor Transformers Masterpiece
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hoist NISB Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 NISB Grapple Vintage 1985
Transformers
transformers lot over 50 newer figures
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Walmart Exclusive Hasbro Universe MISB
Transformers
transformer lot g1,masterpeice over 148 figures,6 combiners complete all mint

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.