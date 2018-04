GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 923

POTP Custom Hun-Grrr and Abominus Torso Review

https://youtu.be/xlXIT7F8Bhs Power of the Primes Hun-grrr is a pretty awesome robot, great 2-headed dragon but, arguably, an exceptional torso for Abominus and as accurate as he is to the toy out of package, check out what else can be added, in terms of custom paint apps, to make him closer to the g1 cartoon model both in individual bot mode and combined torso mode.