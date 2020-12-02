|
Iron Factory EX-42 Z Absolute Zero (Transmetal 2 Cryotek) Colored Images
Third Party Iron Factory updated their Weibo
with some colored pictures of their upcoming release EX-42 Z Absolute Zero. Absolute Zero homages RID Cryotek
, the blue redeco of Transmetal 2 Megatronm, using Iron Factory’s*EX-42 Heat Death
Legends scale mold. This figure will be released in the 12th SGC Annual Meeting (online, December 19th) and it will be limited to only 1500 units. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
