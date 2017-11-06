Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,149

Power of the Primes Legends Class Wave 1 Packaging Images



Via a Chinese SNS site, we can share yet more stock images of the Power of the Primes line. This time we have package shots for three out of the four figures in Legends class Wave 1 – the three new molds,*Beachcomber,*Slash, and*Windcharger. The duo of Minibots both look great and accurate to their original depictions, while Slash is a welcome new addition to the Dinobot lineup. Check out all three images attached to this post, and share what you think in the discussion thread linked below.



