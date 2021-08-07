Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,939
Transformers Generations Selects WFC-GS26 Voyager Artfire and Nightstick In-Hand Imag


Via the*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group, we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects WFC-GS26 Voyager Artfire and Nightstick. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner Nightstick (Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This release is inspired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. You can still pre-order Artfire &#038; Nightstick via our sponsors links below**for*$36.99 and expected for release in September 2021. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects WFC-GS26 Voyager Artfire and Nightstick In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
