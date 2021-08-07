|
, we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects WFC-GS26 Voyager Artfire and Nightstick. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner Nightstick (Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This release is inspired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. You can still pre-order Artfire & Nightstick via our sponsors links below**for*$36.99 and expected for release in September 2021. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news » Continue Reading.
