IDW Transformers: Lost Light Vol. 2 TPB New Cover Art

Amazon.com has listed*IDW Transformers: Lost Light Vol. 2 TPB*and it is also sharing a*New Cover Art*for this realease. The new cover art features a beautiful art of Nautica with Skids behind her. This TPB is scheduled for*March 13, 2018 and it collects issues #7-12. You can pre-order it here* and check the cover after the jump. After that, you can join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light Vol. 2 TPB New Cover Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM