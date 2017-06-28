|
IDW Transformers: Lost Light Vol. 2 TPB New Cover Art
Amazon.com has listed*IDW Transformers: Lost Light Vol. 2 TPB*and it is also sharing a*New Cover Art*for this realease. The new cover art features a beautiful art of Nautica with Skids behind her. This TPB is scheduled for*March 13, 2018 and it collects issues #7-12. You can pre-order it here*
and check the cover after the jump. After that, you can join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.
The post IDW Transformers: Lost Light Vol. 2 TPB New Cover Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.