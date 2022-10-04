Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,020

TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Investor Day 2022



Hasbro just concluded its 2022*Investor Day with lots of announcements for existing brands and upcoming ones. Following an introduction by Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks, the event kicked off with an electrifying start.*An intro video featured never-before-seen clips from various Hasbro brands including Transformers. Announcements: Hasbro-Paramount Live Action Movie Contract renewed only for Transformers & G.I. Joe properties. Transformers: EarthSpark Season 2 greenlit. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer is shown to the in-room audience. The first official look at ROTB Optimus Prime robot mode. Untitled Transformers Animated Theatrical Movie. First look at*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Retail Product Standee. You



Hasbro just concluded its 2022*Investor Day with lots of announcements for existing brands and upcoming ones. Following an introduction by Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks, the event kicked off with an electrifying start.*An intro video featured never-before-seen clips from various Hasbro brands including Transformers. Announcements: Hasbro-Paramount Live Action Movie Contract renewed only for Transformers & G.I. Joe properties. Transformers: EarthSpark Season 2 greenlit. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer is shown to the in-room audience. The first official look at ROTB Optimus Prime robot mode. Untitled Transformers Animated Theatrical Movie. First look at*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Retail Product Standee.

