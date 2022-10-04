Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Investor Day 2022


Hasbro just concluded its 2022*Investor Day with lots of announcements for existing brands and upcoming ones. Following an introduction by Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks, the event kicked off with an electrifying start.*An intro video featured never-before-seen clips from various Hasbro brands including Transformers. Announcements: Hasbro-Paramount Live Action Movie Contract renewed only for Transformers &#038; G.I. Joe properties. Transformers: EarthSpark Season 2 greenlit. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer is shown to the in-room audience. The first official look at ROTB Optimus Prime robot mode. Untitled Transformers Animated Theatrical Movie. First look at*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Retail Product Standee. You &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Investor Day 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



RansakWORK
Re: TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro Investor Day 2022
Interesting they stuck with paramount for the movies.
The 5 minutes of CGI fan service in the Bumblebee movie must of formed a promising cult following.
