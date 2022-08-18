Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,790

IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, Issue #1 iTunes Preview



Shattered Glass continues in part II’s first issue, due in shops August 31st. Check out the iTunes Apple Books preview after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Optimus Prime is a ruthless tyrant, and Megatron is a compassionate peacekeeper. Cybertron sits on the brink of war as Autobots and Decepticons race to gain control of a Titan that could destroy either side in nanocycles. Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Marcelo Matere (Artist, Cover Artist), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist), Zoner (Cover Artist)



