Super_Megatron
115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Deluxe Ironhide


Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo*have shared images of their new*upgrade kit for Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Ironhide. This new kit consists of: Arm fillers Feet replacement parts which form a proper rear door for the alt mode Some of the pieces come on small sprues, so you need to remove the pieces before installing. As we can see from the images, the pieces match Ratchet's plastic color very well. A good alternative to improve the look of Earthrise Ironhide alt mode. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out sometime soon.

The post 115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Deluxe Ironhide appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
