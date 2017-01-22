Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:26 PM
Goaliebot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,482
GB's At-Show- Pickup or ship Sales Thread 2017
Howdy All,

I will be attending OCC Jan 29th for pickup buys. I am also happy to ship at buyers cost and choice of service/method.

Prices are pretty firm, as I've listed "as low as I'll go" and did not add on any markup or buffer or such. Less than these amounts and I would probably rather keep em.

Payment via cash in person or PayPal (friend or you add the 4% fee on, your pick).

Open to trades, but I pretty much have all the North American releases from BW, BM, RiD, A/E/C, TFA, TFP, Movieverse, CHUG, CW, TR, PCC, and Alternators I want. Takara - exclusive molds and rare ones might be good. Otherwise, MP, G1, or 3P stuff is most likely to be a good trade option for me. If you've got a list in a thread, point me at it!

Transformers:

A) MIB XTB Apollyon, complete in box. Nothing broken, replacement shoulders included (not installed), orange plug removed, Repro Decepticon sticker on chest. $100 firm, or trade.

B) MIB Diaclone Dia-Battles V2 set, complete. $150

C) MISB CW Leader Skywarp. $25

D) MISB CW Deluxes Smokescreen, Dragstrip, Hound. $12 each

E) MISB CW Viper, $6

F) "MISB" (never removed from plastic) CW Scrounge and Cybaxx, $15

G) MISB Transformers Monopoly, $20


Non-TF
--------------

- MISB World of Nintendo Link, $10
- MISB Pop! BB-8, $8
