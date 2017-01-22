Goaliebot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ontario Posts: 2,482

GB's At-Show- Pickup or ship Sales Thread 2017 Howdy All,



I will be attending OCC Jan 29th for pickup buys. I am also happy to ship at buyers cost and choice of service/method.



Prices are pretty firm, as I've listed "as low as I'll go" and did not add on any markup or buffer or such. Less than these amounts and I would probably rather keep em.



Payment via cash in person or PayPal (friend or you add the 4% fee on, your pick).



Open to trades, but I pretty much have all the North American releases from BW, BM, RiD, A/E/C, TFA, TFP, Movieverse, CHUG, CW, TR, PCC, and Alternators I want. Takara - exclusive molds and rare ones might be good. Otherwise, MP, G1, or 3P stuff is most likely to be a good trade option for me. If you've got a list in a thread, point me at it!



Transformers:



A) MIB XTB Apollyon, complete in box. Nothing broken, replacement shoulders included (not installed), orange plug removed, Repro Decepticon sticker on chest. $100 firm, or trade.



B) MIB Diaclone Dia-Battles V2 set, complete. $150



C) MISB CW Leader Skywarp. $25



D) MISB CW Deluxes Smokescreen, Dragstrip, Hound. $12 each



E) MISB CW Viper, $6



F) "MISB" (never removed from plastic) CW Scrounge and Cybaxx, $15



G) MISB Transformers Monopoly, $20





Non-TF

- MISB World of Nintendo Link, $10

- MISB World of Nintendo Link, $10
- MISB Pop! BB-8, $8