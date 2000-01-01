delrue Machine War Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 234

Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases? A Shadow Panther repaint of Cheetor is pretty much a guarantee, would probably be a Target/TRU exclusive under their Villains line.





That core class Starscream is for sure going to get repaints in all the seeker colours. Again, wouldn't be surprised to see it as a like 5 pack under the Villains line at Target. Same with the Core Optimus in Nemeis/Shattered Glass/ Magnus colours.





Could see a Dinobot repaint as a Gen Select, Grimlock likely. Although they are releasing another toy of him so it could be another character they need to renew the trademark on as that seems to be one of the big motivators for who they choose for repaints. Last edited by delrue; Today at 03:11 PM .