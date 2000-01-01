Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:45 PM   #1
RodimusRocks
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Richmond Hill
Posts: 109
Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
Just wanted to get thoughts on what we'll see as the inevitable store (Target/Pulse) exclusives that we inevitably see?

Have their been any leaks?

I think we could see an autobot two-pack of Sideswipe and Red Alert in their Earth modes.
RodimusRocks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:53 PM   #2
starsaber89
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 103
Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
Quote:
Originally Posted by RodimusRocks View Post
Just wanted to get thoughts on what we'll see as the inevitable store (Target/Pulse) exclusives that we inevitably see?

Have their been any leaks?

I think we could see an autobot two-pack of Sideswipe and Red Alert in their Earth modes.
I was wondering about that too. No ideas but I'm excited to see what comes next. I want more Beast Wars figures!
starsaber89 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:55 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 532
Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
from what i hear there wont be any earthmode sideswipe mold


heard selects delta magnus will happen


heard near the end of 21 or early 22 there will be a lioconvoy


packrat is a rumour too


as for exclusives, no idea
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:59 PM   #4
RodimusRocks
Generation 2
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Richmond Hill
Posts: 109
Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
from what i hear there wont be any earthmode sideswipe mold


heard selects delta magnus will happen


heard near the end of 21 or early 22 there will be a lioconvoy


packrat is a rumour too


as for exclusives, no idea
Lio Convoy would be epic. I do wonder if he'll get a name change if he gets a wide release in NA. I feel like Lio/Leo Primal works. Makes sense to have all Beast War era Primes have Primal like Optimus Primal.
RodimusRocks is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:06 PM   #5
delrue
Machine War
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 234
Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
A Shadow Panther repaint of Cheetor is pretty much a guarantee, would probably be a Target/TRU exclusive under their Villains line.


That core class Starscream is for sure going to get repaints in all the seeker colours. Again, wouldn't be surprised to see it as a like 5 pack under the Villains line at Target. Same with the Core Optimus in Nemeis/Shattered Glass/ Magnus colours.


Could see a Dinobot repaint as a Gen Select, Grimlock likely. Although they are releasing another toy of him so it could be another character they need to renew the trademark on as that seems to be one of the big motivators for who they choose for repaints.
Last edited by delrue; Today at 03:11 PM.
delrue is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:12 PM   #6
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 532
Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
tracks is confirmed so selects road rage is a thing to do


every mold gets used twice at least so i assume lots of brown box releases of beasties to come


and i doubt we will see this but ss86 scourge can be worked into a decent alpha trion and devcon
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #7
theoneyouknowleast
Cybertron
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 1,119
Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
Shadow Panther is a normal release Wave 3 or 4 of Kingdom.

Nothing says some of the ER molds won't carry over to Gen Selects.

Maybe a Clampdown, any of the Diaclone Trailbreaker/Hoists, or Red Mirage.

Also rumors of a G2 Ramjet and at least one more Siege seeker repaint.
__________________

My Sales Thread
My Wanted Thread
My Feedback Thread

Looking For: Nothing Right Now
theoneyouknowleast is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:33 PM   #8
protoform_ironhide
Commander
protoform_ironhide's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,992
Re: Thoughts on what we'll see for Kingdom's store exclusive releases?
Yes, put those side line characters as exclusive, seriously why make those mainstream character exclusive. Its a stupid thing to do like they dont want to make money. Hasbro needs a hard spank on their butt seriously for what they have done with the Prowl/Ironhide Earthrise set.
protoform_ironhide is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
kingdom

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Tank
Transformers
Transformers G1 Powermaster Rev (Accessory for Getaway)
Transformers
Takara MP-5 Masterpiece Megatron G1
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ? Rubber Tires
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Insecticon SKRAPNEL - SHRAPNEL
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.