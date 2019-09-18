|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Six New War for Cybertron: Siege II Cards
Buckle up for six Wave 4 reveals, via Creative Lead Matt Smith and Suzanne
: Designated Target Minor Medic Kit Crowbar Point Position Conversion Engine Private Greenlight Check out Matt’s full column
and the attached artwork for details on how these cards work in your decks, then share your strategies on the 2005 boards!
