Old Today, 11:26 AM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Darkmatter's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 202
Can you still order one of the clear flight stands straight from FansToys?
I don't like making 3 threads in 1 morning, but this wouldn't really "fit" with the other 2.


I've heard you can order a flight stand straight from FansToys. I've seen their pre-order for their very dark blue "universal flight stand" and I hate the crap out of it. lol Flight stands should be clear so they don't take the eye off the figure... I don't know what FTs was thinking...


If you can still order the bigger clear ones straight from FTs, does anyone know what email to use or how much they cost?


Thanks!


DM


(Last thread this morning, I promise... probably.)
Old Today, 11:35 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 435
Re: Can you still order one of the clear flight stands straight from FansToys?
never heard of fans toys selling directly to people, as far as I knew they make/distribute to online retailers only?


you could email them at service@fanstoys.com


or try contacting them on facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FansToysLTD/


chances are you'll be at the mercy of online stock available at various retailers like tfsource, BBTS, A3U, ebay, etc
