Today, 11:26 AM #1 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 202 Can you still order one of the clear flight stands straight from FansToys?





I've heard you can order a flight stand straight from FansToys. I've seen their pre-order for their very dark blue "universal flight stand" and I hate the crap out of it. lol Flight stands should be clear so they don't take the eye off the figure... I don't know what FTs was thinking...





If you can still order the bigger clear ones straight from FTs, does anyone know what email to use or how much they cost?





Thanks!





DM





(Last thread this morning, I promise... probably.) I don't like making 3 threads in 1 morning, but this wouldn't really "fit" with the other 2.I've heard you can order a flight stand straight from FansToys. I've seen their pre-order for theirdark blue "universal flight stand" and I hate the crap out of it. lol Flight stands should be clear so theytake the eye off the figure... I don't know what FTs was thinking...If you can still order the bigger clear ones straight from FTs, does anyone know what email to use or how much they cost?Thanks!DM(Last thread this morning, I promise... probably.) Today, 11:35 AM #2 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 435 Re: Can you still order one of the clear flight stands straight from FansToys?





you could email them at





or try contacting them on facebook -





chances are you'll be at the mercy of online stock available at various retailers like tfsource, BBTS, A3U, ebay, etc never heard of fans toys selling directly to people, as far as I knew they make/distribute to online retailers only?you could email them at service@fanstoys.com or try contacting them on facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FansToysLTD/ chances are you'll be at the mercy of online stock available at various retailers like tfsource, BBTS, A3U, ebay, etc

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

