Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Darkmatter
What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream)
I wanted to hear peoples thoughts on MP-52.


What are your thoughts on him vs the older model that comes with the coronation items? It's nice that they have blast effects, but it's to bad this version doesn't have the coronation set, not that I would likely display him with them very much.


Thanks!

DM
Old Today, 11:01 AM   #2
xueyue2
Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream)
Missing the coronation set is not a big deal for me, but I don't like the overall look, the direction that current MP (since 44) going too close to G1 cartoon.

I think MP 03/ MP 11 is a better style for my taste --- G1 + modern design.
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #3
predahank
Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream)
I agree, way too toon. I like the better articulation and hands. I don’t like the price and the idea of replacing 6 seekers. It will probably take 6 years also, the way hastak snails out the releases
Old Today, 11:21 AM   #4
Darkmatter
Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream)
I haven't been a fan of Takara's move to such flat, "80s kids show on a budget" look either, for the most part.



Of course, the blue windows are great, and I haven't talked to anyone who doesn't like those, and when you look at the full chrome look of MP-20 Wheeljacks head, it's way over done, but at the same time, the completely flat, "bleh" grey of MP-20+'s head is also "meh" just in a totally different way... *sigh*


I suppose I should have said at the start, that I don't have the older seekers as they had already come and gone by the time I had even heard of Masterpiece Transformers. There are probably KO's out there, but I haven't looked. And from what I've heard of KO's of MP-10, (probably the most KO'd figure) the KO's of MP-10 are apparently really quite good.



*Looking at the cost, I sort of wish I was still ignorant...* lol
Old Today, 11:24 AM   #5
predahank
Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream)
There will be a glut of mp-11s for sale when 52 releases. I’m confident there will be deals to be had
Old Today, 11:29 AM   #6
Darkmatter
Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream)
I do like some things, like the better hands, the interchangeable faces, and the blast effects, but that's a lot of $$$ for those extras. Although I've heard other people say that the seekers needed a "refresh" so I'm assuming there are issues with the old ones? Probably less articulation, for one thing.


BTW, I noticed that Robotkingdom has MP-52 for quite a bit less than other places, and even with the exchange rate, shipping, and possible duty, it still works out to being a lot cheaper than A3U.ca

Edit: I dunno, I looked at the comparison shots to MP-11, and I do think MP-52 is a better figure. I just wish they didn't go so frigging matte on the paint.


DM
Last edited by Darkmatter; Today at 11:45 AM.
