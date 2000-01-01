Today, 10:40 AM #1 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 202 What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream) I wanted to hear peoples thoughts on MP-52.





What are your thoughts on him vs the older model that comes with the coronation items? It's nice that they have blast effects, but it's to bad this version doesn't have the coronation set, not that I would likely display him with them very much.





Thanks!



DM Today, 11:01 AM #2 xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,822 Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream) Missing the coronation set is not a big deal for me, but I don't like the overall look, the direction that current MP (since 44) going too close to G1 cartoon.



I think MP 03/ MP 11 is a better style for my taste --- G1 + modern design.



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________ Today, 11:10 AM #3 predahank Storing is hoarding Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: vancity Posts: 2,043 Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream) I agree, way too toon. I like the better articulation and hands. I don’t like the price and the idea of replacing 6 seekers. It will probably take 6 years also, the way hastak snails out the releases

My sales thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965

My feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700

My mancave

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609 __________________My sales threadMy feedbackMy mancave Today, 11:21 AM #4 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 202 Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream) I haven't been a fan of Takara's move to such flat, "80s kids show on a budget" look either, for the most part.







Of course, the blue windows are great, and I haven't talked to anyone who doesn't like those, and when you look at the full chrome look of MP-20 Wheeljacks head, it's way over done, but at the same time, the completely flat, "bleh" grey of MP-20+'s head is also "meh" just in a totally different way... *sigh*





I suppose I should have said at the start, that I don't have the older seekers as they had already come and gone by the time I had even heard of Masterpiece Transformers. There are probably KO's out there, but I haven't looked. And from what I've heard of KO's of MP-10, (probably the most KO'd figure) the KO's of MP-10 are apparently really quite good.







*Looking at the cost, I sort of wish I was still ignorant...* lol Today, 11:24 AM #5 predahank Storing is hoarding Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: vancity Posts: 2,043 Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream) There will be a glut of mp-11s for sale when 52 releases. I’m confident there will be deals to be had

My sales thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965

My feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700

My mancave

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609 __________________My sales threadMy feedbackMy mancave Today, 11:29 AM #6 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 202 Re: What are your thoughts on MP-52? (Starscream)





BTW, I noticed that Robotkingdom has MP-52 for quite a bit less than other places, and even with the exchange rate, shipping, and possible duty, it still works out to being a lot cheaper than A3U.ca



Edit: I dunno, I looked at the comparison shots to MP-11, and I do think MP-52 is a better figure. I just wish they didn't go so frigging matte on the paint.





DM I do like some things, like the better hands, the interchangeable faces, and the blast effects, but that's a lot of $$$ for those extras. Although I've heard other people say that the seekers needed a "refresh" so I'm assuming there are issues with the old ones? Probably less articulation, for one thing.BTW, I noticed that Robotkingdom has MP-52 for quite a bit less than other places, and even with the exchange rate, shipping, and possible duty, it still works out to being a lot cheaper than A3U.caEdit: I dunno, I looked at the comparison shots to MP-11, and I do think MP-52 is a better figure. I just wish they didn't goon the paint.DM Last edited by Darkmatter; Today at 11:45 AM . Reason: I edit things. A lot...

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

